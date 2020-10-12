Washington, October 12: US President Donald Trump continued attacking his predecessor Barack Obaram and current rival Joe Biden amid the ongoing US presidential elections. On Monday, Donald Trump said he wouldn't have become US President if the Obama-Biden administration had done their job properly. Trump described Obama and Biden as "terrible". Donald Trump Says He Is Immune to Coronavirus, Tweets ‘I Can’t Get It, Can’t Give It’.

"Remember, I wouldn’t be President now had Obama and Biden properly done their job. The fact is, they were TERRIBLE!!! (sic)," Trump tweeted. In another tweet, Trump said November 3 will be "the most exciting day" in the US presidential election's history. He claimed Americans were not showing up at rallies of Joe Biden. US Second Presidential Debate 2020 Cancelled After Donald Trump Refuses to Participate in Virtual Face-Off With Joe Biden.

Donald Trump Targets Barack Obama, Joe Biden:

Remember, I wouldn’t be President now had Obama and Biden properly done their job. The fact is, they were TERRIBLE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

"November 3rd. will be the most exciting day in U.S. Election History, even more so than 2016. Tremendous excitement and enthusiasm, like perhaps never seen before. Nobody showing up to Sleepy Joe Rallies. Places are DEAD. Stiff!!! (sic)," Trump posted.

November 3rd. will be the most exciting day in U.S. Election History, even more so than 2016. Tremendous excitement and enthusiasm, like perhaps never seen before. Nobody showing up to Sleepy Joe Rallies. Places are DEAD. Stiff!!! See you in Florida tonight. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Biden Leads in Michigan, Nevada:

A new poll has revealed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was leading Trump by six points in the swing states of Michigan and Nevada, while the two rivals were tied in Iowa. According to the CBS News-YouGov tracking poll, Trump was trailing Biden by 52 per cent to 46 per cent in both in Michigan and Nevada. In Iowa, both candidates registered support from 49 per cent of registered voters.

