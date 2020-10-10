Washington, October 10: The second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15, between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden has been cancelled. The second presidential debate was set to take place in Miami, Florida, virtually after Donald Trump contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). President Trump had refused to participate in a virtual debate and his campaign had pitched for postponing the event.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22," the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said in a statement. The CPD had decided to hold the second presidential debate virtually, with the two candidates appearing from remote locations, after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus. US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden Campaign Raises Over $12 Million After Kamala Harris-Mike Pence Debate.

The US President, however, declined to join the virtual debate. "I'm not going to do a virtual debate. I'm not going to waste my time at a virtual debate. That's not what debating is all about. It's ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want," Trump told Fox News in a telephonic interview. In response, Biden said that he would follow the recommendations of the CPD.

Trump Campaign Pitches For New Dates For Debates:

After the CPD announced to conduct the second presidential debate virtually, Donald Trump's campaign proposed pushing back the dates of the remaining two presidential debates dates by a week. The Presidential debates were to be originally held on September 28, October 15 and 22. Trump's campaign accused the commission of helping Joe Biden by changing the format of the second presidential debate, rather than changing its date.

"As President Trump said a virtual debate is a non-starter and would clearly be a gift to Biden because he would be relying on his teleprompter from his basement bunker. Voters should have the opportunity to directly question Biden's 47-year failed record of leadership," said Bill Stepien, 'Trump 2020' campaign manager.

"We agree that this should happen on October 22, and accordingly, the third debate should then be shifted back one week to October 29. The commission and the media cannot hide Joe Biden forever. Americans deserve to hear directly from both presidential candidates on these dates, October 22 and 29,” Stepien said. The Biden campaign completely dismissed the proposal.

