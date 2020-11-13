Washington, November 13: The US President-Elect Joe Biden has won the state of Arizona by a margin of 0.3 per cent points. The state has 11 electoral votes. With 290 electoral votes, Democrat Biden has a lead of 73 votes over the incumbent President Donald Trump. NN, NBC, CBS, and ABC declared that Biden secured a victory with a marginal 11,000 votes.US Presidential Election Results 2020: Senior US Election Officials Say 'No Evidence' That Votes Were Lost or Changed, Reject Claims Made by Donald Trump.

PM Narendra Modi, US President-Elect Joe Biden Will Speak at 'Mutually Convenient Time', Says MEA. Arizona has been a republican stronghold for over two decades. It was in 1996 when Bill Clinton, a Democrat, won the southwestern state. In 2016 US Presidential Elections, the then Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton lost the state to Donald Trump. However, this time Joe Biden has managed to paint Arizona blue again.

Joe Biden has been declared as the winner of US Presidential Election 2020, however Donald Trump has refused to concede. Trump has alleged a voter fraud and disappearances of ballot that lead to his loss. The seniour election officers have however rejected these claims. Results for Georgia and North Carolina are yet to be declared.

