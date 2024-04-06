US Shocker: Massachusetts Man Viciously Bites Police Officer’s Hand Causing Severe Damage and Heavy Bleeding, Injures Three Others in ‘Violent Encounter’; Arrested

Boston, April 6: A 51-year-old Massachusetts man, identified as Michael Williams, was arrested following a “violent encounter” with police officers at Boston City Hall on Friday morning at 9:40 a.m., according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Williams viciously bit a police officer’s hand and left three others injured.

Fox News reported that Williams reportedly began shouting racial slurs at a group of people at the government building. When Boston Police Department officers attempted to intervene and asked him to leave the premises, Williams refused. An officer then asked him, “Are you choosing to be arrested?” to which Williams responded, “Yes, I would rather be arrested.” US Shocker: 20-Year-Old Indian Student Killed by Unidentified Assailants in Boston, Body Found Inside Car Within Forest.

During the arrest, Williams bit an officer in the hand, causing severe damage and heavy bleeding, with parts of the officer’s skin and tissue “hanging off the hand.” Williams then managed to free his arms and punched two officers with a closed fist before attempting to flee. Indian Student Uma Satya Sai Gadde Dies in US State of Ohio; ‘Deeply Saddened by the Unfortunate Demise’, Says Indian Consulate in New York.

Williams was apprehended and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault to maim. Four officers were transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

