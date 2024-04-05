New York, April 5: An Indian student in the US state of Ohio has died and police are investigating the case, the Indian Consulate in New York said on Friday. “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X. Indian National Dies in US: Indian Student From Telangana Dies in Jet Ski Accident in Florida.

Indian Student Uma Satya Sai Gadde Dies in US State of Ohio

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio. Police investigation is underway. @IndiainNewYork continues to remain in touch with the family in India. All possible assistance is being extended including to transport… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) April 5, 2024

The Consulate said that a police investigation into the death is underway, and it continues to remain in touch with the family in India. “All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Mr Uma Gadde's mortal remains to India at the earliest,” the consulate said.

