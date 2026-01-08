Caracas, January 8: Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced late Wednesday that at least 100 people were killed during the U.S. military operation that removed President Nicolás Maduro from power last Saturday. Speaking on state television, Cabello provided the first official casualty estimate from the Venezuelan government, describing the assault as a "barbaric" act that resulted in the deaths of both security personnel and civilians.

Casualty Figures and Injuries

While the government has now cited a total of 100 fatalities, specific details regarding the identities of all victims remain limited. The Venezuelan army previously released a list of 23 service members killed in the raid, while Cuban officials confirmed that 32 members of their military and intelligence services stationed in the country also lost their lives. Cabello stated that a similar number of people—approximately 100—were injured during the "dead-of-night" strikes. He specifically noted that Maduro sustained a leg injury and his wife, Cilia Flores, suffered a head injury during the raid. Both were subsequently transported to New York, where they pleaded not guilty to drug-trafficking charges on Monday. US Strikes Venezuela: India Issues Travel Advisory, Urges Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel Amid Uncertainty۔

Official Response and Mourning

In the wake of the operation, interim President Delcy Rodríguez declared a seven-day period of national mourning. On Wednesday, the military held a funeral in Caracas for the fallen officers, featuring a gun salute and a procession of flag-draped caskets. "The world is discovering the entirety of this attack," Cabello said, alleging that many of those killed were "civilians in their homes" who had no involvement in the conflict. Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab has announced an investigation into the deaths, characterizing the operation as a "war crime." Elon Musk Announces Starlink Providing Free Internet Services Across Venezuela After US Strikes۔

Broader Context of the Conflict

The U.S. operation, which utilized airstrikes and special operations forces, has triggered significant international debate. While some regional leaders and U.S. officials have framed the move as a necessary step to dismantle a "narco-state," others, including the United Nations and several European lawmakers, have expressed concern over the violation of international law and national sovereignty. Amid the political transition, the Trump administration has moved to secure Venezuela’s energy assets. Recent reports indicate that the U.S. plans to oversee Venezuelan oil sales "indefinitely," with proceeds intended for a U.S.-controlled fund. Tensions remain high as the U.S. Navy continues to intercept tankers linked to the previous administration.

