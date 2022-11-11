Delhi, November 11: Russia likely tried and failed to test a one-of-a-kind nuclear-powered torpedo prototype in recent weeks. American intelligence believes that Russian naval vessels were preparing to test a new nuclear-powered torpedo in recent weeks, but they retreated from the testing area in the last week.

The fearsome nuclear-powered torpedo, named Poseidon, is launched from the Belgorod, the world's largest submarine. Unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019, the self-propelled torpedo, is claimed to have an unlimited range and the ability to carry a nuclear warhead up to 125 times as powerful as the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Video: Ukrainian Girl, Filming in Kyiv, Captures Moment When Russian Missile Hit Across the Street

Russia boasted at the time that Poseidon would be capable of destroying entire cities by triggering a tsunami. Putin at the time of the unveiling claimed it was invulnerable to counter-measures. "There is simply nothing in the world capable of withstanding them." Video: Huge Fire Erupts on Bridge Connecting Russia to Crimea After Fuel Tanker Explosion

CNN reported that Russian naval vessels were preparing for a test but left the testing area in the arctic sea and returned to port without the trial.

Reports said that since the war began, Russia has sent ill-trained and under-equipped troops to Ukraine and it seems that the western sanctions on high-tech military goods has started to show its impact.

The time for testing the torpedo is likely to be over soon as the Arctic Sea will soon freeze over. The Belgorod was spotted on the surface of the Barents Sea on September 22 and September 27. However, there is no reports of why it has returned home without carrying out its test.

