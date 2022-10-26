Mumbai, October 26: Rishi Sunak created history after he was elected as the leader of the Conservative party after which he went on to form the government in UK. The 42-year-old is the youngest UK prime minister in modern history and also the first Indian-origin PM of Britain. Sunak became UK's first leader of colour after he replaced former UK PM Liz Truss, who lasted in office for only 44 days.

After taking over as the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak began his tenure by reshuffling the cabinet by making key appointments. He retained Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor and brought back Indian-origin Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary. Meanwhile, people across the globe are curious to know more about the new British PM, who has roots not only in India but also in Pakistan. Questions about his his age, family, religion and height are among top queries on Google. How Rich Is Rishi Sunak? Who Is Rishi Sunak’s Wife? How Old Is Rishi Sunak? Know All About UK’s First Indian-Origin PM’s Net Worth, Family, Birthday and Education.

Let's know more about Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of United Kingdom:

Who Is Rishi Sunak?

At present Rishi Sunak is the is serving as the Prime Minister of United Kingdom. He is also the leader of the Conservative Party since October 2022 after Liz Truss' resignation. Rishi Sunak is a British politician and a traditional Conservative in many ways. The 42-year-old British politician was born in Southampton and did schooling from Winchester School. Later, he pursued his studies from Oxford and Stanford and went on to work for Goldman Sachs in the financial sector. He is married to Akshata Murty, whom he met while working at the Silicon Valley. Sunak's wife is the daughter of N R Narayana Murty, an Indian billionaire.

What Religion Is Rishi Sunak?

After winning the Tory leadership, Rishi Sunak became the first Hindu Prime Minister of the UK. He has also become the first PM of Asian heritage. Rishi Sunak is a Hindu by birth who practises Hinduism. In the past too he has professed his faith openly by taking oath on the Bhagavad Gita, a holy book among the Hindu's. Rishi Sunak, First Indian-Origin UK PM, Has Pakistan Connection Too; Know All About New British Prime Minister’s Ancestry.

How Old Is Rishi Sunak?

Rishi Sunak is 42-years-old. The British politician was born on May 12, 1980. In nearly 6 to 7 months after taking over as the British PM, Sunak will be celebrating his 43rd birthday in May 2023.

How Tall Is Rishi Sunak?

The newly elected PM of UK is 170 cm in height, this means, Rishi Sunak is 5ft 6 inches tall. As per reports, Sunak is 5 cm shorter than the average man in Britain. Reports also said that the new UK PM is nearly 4 inches shorter than former UK PM Boris Johnson.

Is Rishi Sunak Right Wing?

Rishi Sunak is reportedly said to be right wing. He is a member of the Conservative Party in Britain, which is often considered as the right-wing arm of the parliament while the Labour Party forms the left-wing arm. UK PM Rishi Sunak: Who Is He and How Did He End Up With the Top Job in British Politics?.

After taking over as Britain's new PM, Sunak promised to put the country's needs "above politics" and also "fix the mistakes" that were made by his predecessor. The 42-year-old also said that he is taking over at a time when the UK is facing a "profound economic crisis" as it deals with the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

