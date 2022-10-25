London, October 25: Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party. Sunak will be the youngest UK prime minister in modern history at the age of 42 years. Sunak will be UK’s first leader of colour and will replace Liz Truss, the outgoing leader who only lasted 44 days in the job before she resigned.

Sunak defeated Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from lawmakers to enter the ballot, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party. Rishi Sunak, First Indian-Origin UK PM, Has Pakistan Connection Too; Know All About New British Prime Minister’s Ancestry

Who Is Rishi Sunak’s Wife? Who Are Rishi Sunak’s Parents? Who Is Rishi Sunak’s Father-in-Law? Does He Have Kids?

Sunak’s parents are of Indian origin. His father's name is Yashvir Sunak and mother's name is Usha Sunak. Rishi is the eldest among his siblings. His ancestors were from Punjab. Rishi is married to Akshata Murthy, a fashion designer of British-Indian origin. Akshata is the daughter of Narayan Murthy, the founder of Infosys, a well-known software company. The couple has two daughters.

When Is Rishi Sunak’s Birthday? Where Was Rishi Sunak Born?

Rishi Sunak was born on 12 May 1980 in Southampton, Hampshire, South East England to Indian parents Yashvir and Usha.

Rishi Sunak’s Education:

Rishi Sunak is an alumnus of the prestigious Winchester College Oxford. He then went to California to earn an MBA at Ivy League college, Stanford University. Rishi Sunak Becomes New UK Prime Minister: Amul Congratulates Britain’s First Indian-Origin Prime Minister With Creative Topical

Rishi Sunak's Business Career:

From 2001 to 2004, Sunak worked as an analyst at Goldman Sachs, an investment bank. He left the job to join The Children's Investment Fund Management (TCI) and became a partner in September 2006. He joined another hedge fund firm Theleme Partners in 2009. He also served as the director of investment firm Catamaran Ventures, owned by his father-in-law and businessman N. R. Narayana Murthy.

Rishi Sunak’s Net Worth:

Sunak is one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster. With his wife, Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak has a combined fortune of £730 million. Sunak’s wife Akshata has a humongous net worth owing to her stake in Infosys Ltd., founded by her father Narayana Murthy.

Sunak became UK's prime minister on Monday replacing his once leadership rival Liz Truss in the face of a severe economic crisis. The former UK chancellor gained the support of his party to bag the top post becoming the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK.

