Washington, September 9: Jeffrey Epstein's estate provided Congress with a 2003 birthday book containing a lewd drawing of a woman and a note allegedly signed by US President Donald Trump, congratulating Epstein with a suggestive joke, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper reported. House Democrats on the Oversight Committee responded by releasing the image on X, highlighting Trump's past ties to Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes and died in custody in 2019.

In a post on X, Democrats on the Committee wrote, "Trump talks about a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!" The book, a gift for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003, included contributions from prominent figures. Trump's alleged entry drew scrutiny amid ongoing questions about their relationship. The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied the accusations, claiming that the entire story is “false” and a “hoax.” ‘Jeffrey Undressed, Asked Me To Do Things’: Woman Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Abused Her During High School, Coerced Her To Recruit Other Girls (Watch Video).

“It’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture and he did not sign it,” she posted on X. US Vice President JD Vance also doubled down. “The Democrats don't care about Epstein. They don’t even care about his victims. That's why they were silent about it for years. The only thing they care about is concocting another fake scandal like Russiagate to smear President Trump with lies. No one is falling for this BS,’ he wrote on X. Epstein Files Row: Donald Trump Was FBI Informant Against Jeffrey Epstein, Claims US House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump previously denied authoring the 2003 letter, labelling it "fake" after the WSJ's June 2025 report brought the birthday book to light. He filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the WSJ in July 2025. In early September, Democrats held a press conference with several Jeffrey Epstein survivors to demand the full release of government files on his abuse network. Epstein's convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, gave a two-day interview to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July. The interview transcript shows Maxwell denying knowledge of any misconduct by Trump. In August, she was transferred to a minimum-security Federal Prison in Texas.

