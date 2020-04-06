1.67 Million Tested for Coronavirus in US, Says Donald Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [USA], April 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that at least 1.6 million people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in the United States and the results have been shared with those who took a test."That's far more than any country's been able to do," Trump said.During a Coronavirus Taskforce press briefing here, he exuded optimism and said "We are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully in the not-too-distant future, we'll be very proud of the job we all did."He also said that Abbott Laboratories will produce 1,200 of its new 15-minute coronavirus test weekly. Abbott's test was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on March 27.He also said that "300 million gloves, 8 million masks, 3 million gowns, and many more critical supplies are being distributed across the nation right now."The US President extended his wishes to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was been admitted to a hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus, over a week after he tested positive for the virus."I want to express our nation's well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the virus," Trump said. "All Americans are praying for him. He's a friend of mine, he's a great gentleman and a great leader."Trump added, "I'm hopeful and sure that he's going to be fine."Marking Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week, Trump asked that all Americans pray for the first responders and essential employees continuing to work during the #coronavirus pandemic.As on Sunday, there are more than 331,000 recorded cases and more than 9,400 deaths in the US, with 1,344 of those reported on Saturday -- the nation's largest single-day death toll.The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday released instructions to make masks from common household materials, according to CNN.After weeks of insisting that Americans don't have to wear face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Friday announced new guidelines as issued by CDC advising the use of "non-medical cloth-based" face coverings. (ANI)

