Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): One person was killed while two others sustained injuries as a bus carrying stranded migrants from Hyderabad to Banki met with an accident on NH-16 near Kuhudi in Khurda district on Tuesday morning, police said.The deceased has been identified as the bus driver.More details are awaited. (ANI)

