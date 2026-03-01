Dubai, March 1: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that it targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles in the Arabian Sea. The claim, reported by Reuters and Iranian state media, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing military confrontation between Tehran and U.S.-led forces. Iran-Israel Conflict: Over 200 Killed Across Country in Israel-US Strikes, State TV Quotes Red Crescent; Tehran Promises Decisive Response.

The IRGC statement, issued under the banner of "Operation True Promise 4," asserted that the aircraft carrier was struck as part of a "new phase" of retaliation. The move follows a series of devastating joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes—dubbed "Operation Epic Fury"-which reportedly targeted Iranian leadership and defense infrastructure over the weekend. Who Is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Senior Cleric Joins President Masoud Pezeshkian in Iran’s Transitional Government After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death.

The Pentagon has not yet confirmed any damage to the vessel. The USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class carrier, is currently the center of a massive U.S. naval "armada" deployed to the region to deter Iranian aggression. Regional tensions reached a breaking point on March 1, following reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader was killed in previous strikes. In response, the IRGC has launched drones and missiles across the Gulf, targeting sites in the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. International airlines have suspended hundreds of flights as Middle Eastern airspace remains largely closed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

