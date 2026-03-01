Dubai, March 1: In a significant humanitarian gesture, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has reportedly directed all hotel establishments in the emirate to provide free room extensions for guests stranded due to ongoing regional flight disruptions. Following the closure of UAE airspace on February 28, thousands of international travellers found themselves unable to depart as scheduled.

Under the new government directive, the cost of these extended accommodations will be fully borne by the Department of Culture and Tourism, ensuring that tourists are not penalised for circumstances beyond their control. Israel-Iran War: Indian Embassies in UAE and Qatar Issue ‘Important Advisory’, Urge Nationals To Take Due Care and Remain Vigilant.

'Wow': Samir Arora Praises Abu Dhabi's New Circular

Indeed

Had it been any other place, they would have tripled the prices in case of such emergencies — Hitesh Modi (@imhiteshmodi) March 1, 2026

This Is Awesome

The government will bear all expenses incurred because of the flight cancellations. Including stays and ticket rescheduling. — Beeblebrox (@ZanyZephyrX) March 1, 2026

The decision has drawn widespread praise on social media, with many users highlighting the move as a prime example of the UAE’s "Atithi Devo Bhava" (the guest is god) philosophy. Netizens and business leaders, including Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, have lauded the proactive crisis management, noting that such measures prevent reputational damage and provide vital relief to travelers during a period of high stress. The directive specifically targets guests who reached their check-out dates but were unable to leave due to the suspension of operations at Zayed International Airport.

The official circular issued by DCT Abu Dhabi clarifies that the financial burden of these extensions will not fall on the hotels or the individual guests. Instead, hotel general managers have been instructed to provide the necessary accommodation and send all related invoices directly to the department's designated business continuity team for settlement. Dubai Airport Update: Have Flight Operations Resumed?

"In light of the current circumstances, some guests have reached their check-out date but are unable to travel," the directive stated. It further urged hotels to cooperate fully to ensure the safety and comfort of all visitors until flight operations are safely resumed.

The move comes at a critical time for the region's aviation sector. Following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, implemented "temporary and partial" closures of their airspace. This led to the cancellation of over 1,800 flights across major hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, leaving an estimated hundreds of thousands of passengers displaced or diverted to alternative airports.

While Etihad Airways has announced a gradual resumption of some services starting March 2, 2026, a massive backlog of travellers remains. The free hotel extensions are intended to alleviate the pressure on airport terminals and provide a dignified environment for those waiting for revalidated tickets.

