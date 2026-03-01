Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Varanasi Municipal Corporation on Sunday set a new Guinness World Record after planting more than 2.5 lakh saplings in less than one hour, a press release said.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Varanasi, over 20,000 citizens participated in the drive, which has now been officially recognised by the Guinness World Records.

As part of the project, 2.51 lakh Miyawaki saplings were planted in just one hour, breaking China's previous world record of 1.53 lakh saplings planted in an hour and securing a new Guinness World Record, the press release said.

A 10,827-meter-long pipeline, 10 borewells, and 360 rain gun systems have been installed in the forest area to ensure systematic irrigation and water conservation. The entire forest is based on the Miyawaki method, developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. This method allows plants to grow many times faster than normal, resulting in a dense forest within two to three years.

According to the release, this 'urban forest' in Domri is not limited to tree plantation alone, but also features a unique structure. The entire 350-bigha area has been divided into 60 sectors, named after Kashi's famous Ganga Ghats--Dashashwamedh, Manikarnika, Kedar, Lalita, Manmandir, etc.

About 4,000 trees have been planted in each sector. Priority has been given to 27 native species, including Sheesham, Arjun, Teak, and Bamboo, as well as fruit trees like Mango, Guava, and Papaya, and medicinal species like Ashwagandha, Shatavari, and Giloy. In the coming years, this area will develop into an 'oxygen bank.'

Apart from the 2.5 lakh samplings, 10,000 timber trees and 40,000 fruit-bearing trees will also be planted and additionally, the project will feature: a four-kilometre walking pathway, meditation and yoga plaza, four-hectare flower park, a two-hectare herbal park, children's play zone, and open gym plaza.

Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi was present at the event. Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari said this achievement represents a confluence of Kashi's spiritual heritage and modern development vision. Citing the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he described it as a proud tilak on Kashi's forehead, the press release stated. (ANI)

