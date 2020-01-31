10-year-old Elephant Killed, Another Injured After Being Run over by Speeding Truck in Odisha

Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): A 10-year-old elephant died while another got seriously injured after being run over by a truck on National Highway-55 in Odisha's Dhenkanal.The incident took place on January 30 when the pachyderms were crossing the highway.On receiving the information, forest officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation."Immediately after the incident, the truck driver left the spot and is absconding. We will take the body of the elephant and will complete the required procedure," said Rabinarayan Nayak, Forest Officer, Dhenkanal. (ANI)

