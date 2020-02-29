1,000 Liquor Cartons Seized, 5 Held in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 29 (PTI) A truck ferrying over 1,000 illegal liquor cartons was seized and five persons arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Saturday, police said.

Following a tip-off, police intercepted the truck near Gaur Green society in Indirapuram and recovered 1,052 cartons of illegal liquor hidden under a cold drink consignment, said Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra.

He said the the illegal liquor was brought from Haryana for supply in Ghaziabad and Bulandsahar districts.

The accused, identified as Lalit, Dharmavir, Sher Bahadur and Anil from Haryana and Kumer Dutt of Bulandshahar, were booked and sent to jail, Mishra added.

Police have launched a special drive against bootlegging in the district keeping in view the upcoming Holi festival, he said.

