11 Test Positive in Kerala, 254 Active Cases; 1.71 Lakh Under Survillence

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 4 (PTI): Eleven more persons in Kerala tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the active cases to 254 and 1.71 lakh people are under survillence in the state.

Of the affected, six are from Kasaragod, Kollam, and one each from Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur districts, Health minister, K K Shailaja said.

While five of the positive cases had come from Dubai, three are Tablighi Jamaat event participants and one person had returned from Nagpur, a government press release quoting the minister said.

Kerala has so far reported 306 positive cases.

The samples of 50 people have returned negative and two persons succumbed to the virus.

Today, the samples of 8 people, 7 from Kannur and one from Thiruvananthapuram have returned negative.

Totally, 1,71,355 people are under observation, of whom 734 are in various hospitals.PTI UD SS

