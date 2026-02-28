People stand at the site where a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed on Friday evening (Photo/Reuters)

El Alto [Bolivia], February 28 (ANI): A Bolivian military plane crashed in El Alto, near La Paz, into a busy urban area, killing 15 people and injuring at least 30 others on Friday evening, according to China Daily.

As per a UK-based news agency, the plane was carrying new banknotes from the country's central bank when it crashed onto a busy avenue due to inclement weather. The plane was travelling from Santa Cruz to La Paz (El Alto International Airport).

The aircraft was transporting currency to the interior of the country, Unitel said, citing the Bolivian Ministry of Defence.

According to the report by China Daily, the military plane crashed in the western city of El Alto. It further mentioned that Bolivia's national airline, Boliviana de Aviacion, announced the temporary closure of El Alto International Airport following the crash.

The incident happened shortly after takeoff, and emergency services rushed to the scene. Videos showed chaotic scenes with people picking up scattered banknotes, prompting authorities to use water hoses to disperse the crowd.

The massive transport plane struck approximately a dozen vehicles on the highway before eventually coming to a rest in a nearby field.

Social media footage showed residents rushing to the site to collect the scattered money. Security forces were forced to use water hoses and tear gas to disperse the crowds and secure the crash site.

The Central Bank of Bolivia has since issued a statement declaring that these specific notes are not legal tender and hold no purchasing power, as they were destined for replacement/distribution and had not been officially activated.

The Bolivian Ministry of Defence has launched a formal investigation to determine if the crash was caused by mechanical failure or the severe weather conditions present at the time.

As of now, no official statement on the crash has been released. This is a developing story. (ANI)

