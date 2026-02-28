Gadag (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): A barber shop has been opened in Shingatalur village of Karnataka's Gadag district after members of the Dalit community alleged that they were denied shaving services by upper caste barbers for several years.

The initiative was taken jointly by the Social Welfare Department, Taluk Administration, Taluk Panchayat, Dalit Organisations Union and Shivsharan Hadapada Appanna Samaj to ensure access to basic services and promote social equality.

The barber shop was opened as part of the 'Eradication of Untouchability Awareness and Harmonious Village Life' programme.

Basavaraj Hadapada, a resident of neighbouring Tippapur village, has been provided the shop by the Social Welfare Department and authorised to offer barber services.

According to officials and residents, Dalits in the village had been facing difficulties as they were unable to access barber services locally and were forced to travel to neighbouring villages for haircuts and shaving.

The issue reportedly arose after certain customs related to the Veerabhadreshwara Deva palanquin procession led to the discontinuation of shaving services for members of the Hadapada community in the village.

Following petitions submitted by local Dalits, authorities intervened and facilitated the establishment of the barber shop to ensure access to services without discrimination.

Officials, community leaders and villagers were present during the opening of the barber shop, and residents expressed happiness over the move, stating that it would help ensure dignity and equal access to essential services. (ANI)

