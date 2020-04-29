12 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh; Number Rises to 68

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Twelve more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 68 in the union territory, officials said.

The number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled from 28 on April 25 in the union territory.

The Chandigarh administration said it will take a call on curfew restrictions after consulting all stakeholders on May 3, as the Punjab government extended the curfew for two more weeks in the state.

Among the fresh cases in the UT, nine were living in the vicinity of already diagnosed positive cases in Bapu Dham colony, a medical bulletin issued by the administration said.

Two persons working at the government medical college in Sector 32 also contracted the infection, it said.

A total of 1,013 samples have been tested so far, of them 922 samples have come negative and the results of 22 are awaited.

Eighteen COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after they were cured, as per the bulletin.

UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed serious concern over the rising number of cases in the city and directed intensive screening and testing in affected pockets of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 30-B and Kachi Colony, a government release said.

He underscored the need for maintaining a strict vigil in these areas.

Bandore directed Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal to regularly patrol all the areas and take the stringent action against those found violating the social distancing norms.

Adviser Manoj Parida said 40 CCTV cameras have been installed in Bapu Dham Colony and Sector 30-B.

"This will help the police to monitor the violation of social distancing in the area," he said.

K K Yadav, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said the affected pockets in Bapu Dham Colony and Sector 30-B have been sealed.

He said the municipal corporation was making arrangements for the sale of grocery and essential items through government buses.

The Administrator said though the Punjab government has extended the curfew by two weeks, the UT Chandigarh will take a decision only after consulting all stakeholders on May 3.

