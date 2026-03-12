Mumbai, March 12: Thousands of domestic energy consumers are experiencing significant "LPG cylinder booking woes" as Indian Oil Corporation’s digital platforms remain non-functional for the third consecutive day. Reports from across the country indicate that the Indane booking website and the IndianOil ONE mobile app are suffering from total outages, leaving customers unable to place refill requests.

The outage coincides with unconfirmed reports of a looming gas shortage, which has triggered a massive surge in refill requests, effectively crippling the company’s servers and automated helplines. LPG Row: Opposition Claims Shortage of LPG Cylinders and Rising Fuel Prices; Ruling Alliance MPs Assure No Need To Panic.

LPG Cylinder Booking Woes

@IndianOilcl LPG booking website faces outages across regions; mobile app also down, leaving customers unable to book cylinders. @PetroleumMin @HardeepSPuri — Umesh Dewan (@umeshdewan) March 12, 2026

LPG Cylinder Booking Struggles

As per reports, the #Indane booking website is facing outages in several regions, with its mobile app also reportedly down, leaving many customers unable to book #LPG #cylinders. However, the booking platforms of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum are… — Jaideep Pandey (@PandeyJaideep) March 12, 2026

LPG Cylinder Booking Crisis

@IndianOilcl How can I request for a refill cylinder for domestic use ? 77189 55555 number is not working since 3 days. Also no website is working. Indian Oil ONE app is also not able to proceed. Please help how can I place a refill request? — Burhan Bharmal (@burhan_268) March 12, 2026

LPG Cylinder Crisis

The disruption comes at a critical time as rumors of supply chain instability in West Asia have led to widespread "panic booking." While the government has assured the public that there is no physical shortage of cooking gas, the inability to access the primary booking number, 77189 55555, has only fueled public anxiety. According to industry data, Indane’s booking systems saw an unprecedented 8-to-10-fold increase in traffic over the last 48 hours, causing a total system timeout for many regional servers.

LPG Cylinder Booking Woes: Digital Outages and App Crashes

Frustrated customers have taken to social media to report that the official Indane website is stuck in a "loading loop," while the mobile application fails to proceed past the login screen. Even the automated IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) has reportedly failed in several states, with calls being disconnected after an automated "system error" message. Mumbai LPG Crisis: 20% Restaurants Shut, Half of City’s Eateries May Close in 2 Days.

While rival distributors like Bharat Gas and HP Gas have remained operational, Indane’s sheer market size has made this digital breakdown a significant national issue. Local gas agencies in major cities have reported a surge in "walk-in" customers seeking manual bookings as the digital "one-tap" convenience remains offline.

Ministry's Response

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has moved to quell rumors of a cooking gas shortage. Officials clarified that the recent decision to increase the minimum gap between domestic bookings to 25 days (up from 21 days) was a proactive measure to ensure equitable distribution, not a sign of empty reserves.

Under the Essential Commodities Act, the government has ordered refineries to prioritise domestic LPG production over commercial gas to ensure that households remain unaffected by the current geopolitical volatility.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).