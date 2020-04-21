12 New Positive Cases in J-K; Tally Goes Up to 380

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) A dozen more coronavirus cases surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the total in the Union territory to 380, an official bulletin said here.

Eleven of the fresh cases were reported in Kashmir and one in Jammu's Kathua, it said.

The UT has recorded five fatalities due to the disease so far, four in Kashmir and one in Udhampur district of Jammu, while 81 patients have recovered, the bulletin stated.

It added that 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the day.

Till date, 62,493 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance, including 6,032 in home-quarantine, 248 in hospital quarantine, 294 in hospital isolation and 17,421 under home surveillance, the bulletin said.

Besides, 38,493 people have completed their surveillance period, it said.

Providing a district-wise breakup, the bulletin said Bandipora has the highest number of 91 cases, of whom 74 are active and one has died, while Srinagar accounted for 79 cases, with 24 recovered and one death.

Baramulla has recorded 45 cases, followed by 33 in Kupwara, 32 in Shopian, 14 in Ganderbal, 13 in Budgam, eight in Anantnag, six in Kulgam and three in Pulwama.

Similarly, Jammu has 26 positive cases, followed by 20 in Udhampur, four each in Samba and Rajouri, and one each in Kathua and Kishtwar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)