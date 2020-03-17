2 More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, Karnataka government said.With this, a total of eight coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state so far."Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. Two people, one in Kalaburgi and another in Bengaluru tested positive. Both patients have been quarantined and treated at isolation facilities," said the Karnataka Minister for Medical Education.Meanwhile, the Haryana Health Department said that 35 passengers with travel history from the coronavirus-hit countries were admitted, out of which 29 have been discharged as their result is negative."They are still under surveillance at home. Till date, 66 samples have been sent, out of which 54 found negative and result of 12 is awaited," Health Department said.In Uttarakhand, the Directorate of Health Services said that a total of 32 samples have been collected for coronavirus testing till date."Result of 23 samples have been received. 22 are negative and one is positive. The result of nine samples is awaited," it said. (ANI)

