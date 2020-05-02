20-day-old Infant, 5 Others Die Due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan; 106 Fresh Cases Reported

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Rajasthan reported death of a 20-day-old infant and five others due to COVID-19 on Saturday with the state recording 106 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 2,772.

The 20-day-old child breathed his last at J K Lon hospital in Jaipur on Friday.

With six more deaths, the fatality count has increased to 68 in the state.

Jaipur alone accounts for 38 coronavirus deaths in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

An official of the state government said the 20-day-old child from Jaipur's Chandpole area was brought to the J K Lon hospital with symptoms of coronavirus on Friday.

The boy's test report came after his death, confirming it to be a case of COVID-19.

Earlier, the state government erroneously reported him as a 15-year-old boy and later they revised his age.

Other victims, a 55-year-old man from Ramganj area and a 47-year-old man from C-scheme area were declared brought dead by doctors at the government-run Swai Man Singh hospital here on Friday.

Their samples were taken and they were found infected with the virus.

Similarly, another man aged 76 years was also declared brought dead by doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi hospital here on Friday. His sample tested positive for COVID-19.

In Jodhpur, a 67-year-old man died at the M G hospital on Thursday, the official said.

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient admitted in JLN hospital died on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital on April 25.

A total of 106 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases to 2,772.

Out of these fresh cases, 60 were reported from Jodhpur, 33 from Jaipur, four from Ajmer, three from Kota, two from Alwar, and one each from Bharatpur, Pali, Udaipur and Chittorgarh.

According to the medical bulletin, 1,242 people have recovered so far, of which 825 have been discharged from hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)