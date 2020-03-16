2020 IHeartRadio Music Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wasington D.C. [USA], Mar 16 (ANI): The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards have officially been postponed to a later date due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.The annual awards show was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday March 29th at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.iHeartRadio broke the news to their fans on social media. "Important update: The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards has been postponed," read the caption of the post shared on their official Twitter handle.In an official statement, iHeartRadio explained: "The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority. iHeartMedia and Fox will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests." (ANI)

