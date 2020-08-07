New Delhi, August 7: Following Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling's viral 2020 meme, actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas created her own meme that captured a funny representation of the deterioration of her mood and appearance with every month of the year. The trend was started by Witherspoon and Kaling, wherein they had used stills from their films or shows to show how their moods and appearances had changed to the worse with the passing of each month in 2020. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Fans Are Going Gaga Over Her Stunning Pool Side Selfie!

The collages went viral on social media leading to Priyanka and many other actors drawing inspiration from it and creating their own version. The collage shows the 'Baywatch' actor in a jovial mood at the beginning of the year which deteriorates gradually throughout the year and ends into an exhausted Priyanka hitting herself with a glass of wine in the head. Several other actors including Anne Hathaway, Gal Gadot have also created the 2020 meme using the stills from their shows and films. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Gal Gadot Starrer Wonder Woman 1984 Release Dates Get Postponed.

Reese Witherspoon

View this post on Instagram Yup. #2020challenge A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 4, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

Mindy Kaling

View this post on Instagram Pretty much. Inspired by @reesewitherspoon A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Aug 4, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

View this post on Instagram 2020. Same @reesewitherspoon @mindykaling @kerrywashington A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Aug 6, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

Gal Gadot

Anne Hathaway

View this post on Instagram 😘@reesewitherspoon A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Aug 6, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

As the whole world is fighting against coronavirus in 2020, the Internet is full of such memes to lighten people's mood like the one Witherspoon and others created.

