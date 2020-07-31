Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always won hearts with her work in cinemas and by doing other social causes. She is a global icon and an inspiration to many young girls and women around the world. Besides lauding about Priyanka’s professional track, fans cannot get over her beautiful family life and the glimpses that she keeps dropping on Instagram. Priyanka’s fans love to see the pics that she keeps posting and the one that she posted this time will surely take your breath away. Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Husband Nick Jonas As The Voice Bags a Nomination At 2020 Emmy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a brilliant actress, singer, entrepreneur, but she is also a fashion icon. Be it for casual hangouts with family or friends or red carpet events or any other gathering, Priyanka has slayed it with her glamorous avatar. The 38-year-old global icon has shared a pool side selfie on Instagram and it is simply stunning. She has donned a polka dotted top, sported a square shape sunglasses, and that hot pink pout makes this selfie an absolute perfect one. Fans are going gaga over this beautiful pic of Priyanka! Priyanka Chopra Takes Fans on a Tour to Her 2000 Miss India Victory (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Pool Side Selfie

View this post on Instagram When I met you in the summer... ☀️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 30, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

Mindy Kaling dropped a comment on this pic that read ‘Dear lord’. Many fans shared the lit emoji or dropped an heart symbol. Some of the comments dropped were like, ‘Gorgeous’, ‘So pretty’, ‘Beauty’, ‘How are you so perfect?’, ‘You’re looking so gorgeous’, and much more. One really cannot stop praising Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ stylish avatar in this beautiful pic!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).