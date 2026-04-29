2026 Goethe Medal: Meet the Recipients

Though they work in different fields and countries, what unites them is their focus on a Europe in transition: Arvo Pärt, Anita Raja and Prodromos Tsinikoris have been awarded the 2026 Goethe Medal.Music, literature and theater: While the respective disciplines of this year's recipients of the Goethe Medal differ, what unites them is the conviction that their work can contribute to cultural understanding and that culture can forge connections.

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"Their lives and work offer interpretations to migration, displacement and social transformations that shaped Europe in the 20th and 21st centuries. They offer a new language and deeper understanding of our present," said jury chair Thomas Oberender.

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Arvo Pärt: In search of his own musical language

Born in Estonia in 1935, Arvo Pärt ranks among the most frequently performed living composers of contemporary music worldwide.

With a technique Pärt developed in the 1970s known as the "tintinnabuli" method, he crafted a musical language that is distinctive, minimalist and deeply spiritual.

Pärt's works have reached a remarkably broad audience and are performed not only in concert halls but also in film and theater productions. His music touches people all over the world.

His path was not an easy one. The religious nature of his music led to censorship and a professional ban in the Soviet Union.

In 1980, he left his homeland with his family, moving first to Vienna, then to Berlin, where he lived for nearly 30 years.

After Estonia gained independence in 1991, Pärt reestablished contacts with his home country and returned permanently in 2010.

Anita Raja: Cultural education as a labor of love

For many years, the literary translator played a key role in introducing German-language literature to the Italian-speaking world.

Among other works, Anita Raja translated texts by Christa Wolf, Franz Kafka, Ingeborg Bachmann and Georg Büchner.

In addition to her translation work, she has shaped German-Italian cultural exchange as a librarian and publicist. Starting in 2005, she served for nearly a decade as the founding director of the Biblioteca Europea in Rome, which is regarded as a model for European-oriented cultural exchange.

Raja "has always been committed to making libraries a place where people from all classes, ages and educational backgrounds can come together," the jury stated in its decision.

Prodromos Tsinikoris: Documentary theater as a bridge between cultures

Prodromos Tsinikoris' parents came to Germany as migrant workers, and he himself was born in Wuppertal in 1981.

Tsinikoris works as a theater director, dramaturge and actor and is one of the leading voices in contemporary Greek and European theater.

In his documentary productions, he explores the themes of migration, social inequality and historical perspectives.

From 2015 to 2020, Tsinikoris directed the Experimental Stage at the National Theater in Athens. Today, he is co-curator of the International Forest Festival in Thessaloniki and teaches at the National Theater's directing school.

"Tsinikoris is an exceptional talent who understands that documentary not merely a reflection of reality, but also an artistic space that resonates with societal fault lines," said the jury.

The Goethe Medal is one of the most prestigious awards in Germany for international cultural work. It will be presented officially on August 28, 2026, on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's birthday, in Weimar.

This article was originally written in German.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).