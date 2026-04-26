Raghu Rai Dies: Renowned Photographer Passes Away at 83
Raghu Rai, the iconic photojournalist whose lens captured the soul of India for over six decades, passed away in New Delhi on Sunday, April 26, 2026. He was 83. His family confirmed the news through a statement on his official social media profile, noting that the veteran photographer leaves behind a monumental legacy that shaped the landscape of Indian photojournalism.
Raghu Rai, the legendary Indian photographer and photojournalist whose work documented the soul of a changing nation for over five decades, passed away in New Delhi on Sunday, April 26, 2026. He was 83. His family confirmed his passing through a social media statement, noting that he had been battling a prolonged illness. Rai is survived by his wife, Gurmeet, his son, Nitin, and his daughters, Lagan, Avani, and Purvai.
A Life Behind the Lens
Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai was introduced to photography by his elder brother, the acclaimed photographer S. Paul. He began his professional journey in the mid-1960s, joining The Statesman in New Delhi as its chief photographer in 1965.
Renowned Photographer Raghu Rai Passes Away at 83
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His early career was marked by a relentless pursuit of "darshan" - a Hindi term he often used to describe a holistic, timeless way of seeing the world. In 1971, following an exhibition of his work in Paris, he caught the attention of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who later nominated him to join the prestigious Magnum Photos agency in 1977.
Chronicling Modern India
Rai’s portfolio serves as a visual history of modern India. He held prominent editorial positions, including serving as the director of photography for India Today from 1982 to 1992. His lens captured some of the country's most pivotal moments, from the 1971 Bangladesh War to the harrowing aftermath of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Bikaji Foods Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away.
Honors and Legacy
Throughout his career, Rai received numerous accolades for his contribution to the arts. In 1972, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his reportage on the Bangladesh War. Other honors included being named Photographer of the Year in the United States (1992) and receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2017. C D Gopinath Dies: India's Oldest Test Cricketer Passes Away Aged 96.
In 2019, he became the first Indian photographer to be awarded the Académie des Beaux-Arts Photography Award. Colleagues and admirers remember him as a mentor who believed that a photograph must "stay alive" and remain timeless, far outlasting the daily news cycle.
The last rites for Mr. Rai are scheduled to take place at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi at 4:00 PM on Sunday.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).