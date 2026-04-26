Cricket

Live Score
RR vs PBKS 40 T20 (N) Match
RR
VS
PBKS
Toss won by RR and elected to Field
ENTERTAINMENT

Raghu Rai Dies: Renowned Photographer Passes Away at 83

Raghu Rai, the iconic photojournalist whose lens captured the soul of India for over six decades, passed away in New Delhi on Sunday, April 26, 2026. He was 83. His family confirmed the news through a statement on his official social media profile, noting that the veteran photographer leaves behind a monumental legacy that shaped the landscape of Indian photojournalism.

By Team Latestly | Published: Apr 26, 2026 08:36 AM IST
Raghu Rai Dies: Renowned Photographer Passes Away at 83
1
2
3
4
5
TruLY Score by LatestLY

Raghu Rai, the legendary Indian photographer and photojournalist whose work documented the soul of a changing nation for over five decades, passed away in New Delhi on Sunday, April 26, 2026. He was 83. His family confirmed his passing through a social media statement, noting that he had been battling a prolonged illness. Rai is survived by his wife, Gurmeet, his son, Nitin, and his daughters, Lagan, Avani, and Purvai.

A Life Behind the Lens

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai was introduced to photography by his elder brother, the acclaimed photographer S. Paul. He began his professional journey in the mid-1960s, joining The Statesman in New Delhi as its chief photographer in 1965.

Renowned Photographer Raghu Rai Passes Away at 83

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raghu Rai (@raghurai.official)

His early career was marked by a relentless pursuit of "darshan" - a Hindi term he often used to describe a holistic, timeless way of seeing the world. In 1971, following an exhibition of his work in Paris, he caught the attention of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who later nominated him to join the prestigious Magnum Photos agency in 1977.

Chronicling Modern India

Rai’s portfolio serves as a visual history of modern India. He held prominent editorial positions, including serving as the director of photography for India Today from 1982 to 1992. His lens captured some of the country's most pivotal moments, from the 1971 Bangladesh War to the harrowing aftermath of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Bikaji Foods Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away.

 His documentary project on Bhopal, Exposure: A Corporate Crime, became a global reference for the disaster’s long-term human impact. Beyond tragedy, Rai was celebrated for his intimate portraits of figures like Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, as well as his expansive books on Indian culture, including Raghu Rai’s Delhi, The Sikhs, and Khajuraho.

Honors and Legacy

Throughout his career, Rai received numerous accolades for his contribution to the arts. In 1972, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his reportage on the Bangladesh War. Other honors included being named Photographer of the Year in the United States (1992) and receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2017. C D Gopinath Dies: India's Oldest Test Cricketer Passes Away Aged 96.

In 2019, he became the first Indian photographer to be awarded the Académie des Beaux-Arts Photography Award. Colleagues and admirers remember him as a mentor who believed that a photograph must "stay alive" and remain timeless, far outlasting the daily news cycle.

The last rites for Mr. Rai are scheduled to take place at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi at 4:00 PM on Sunday.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

April 2026 Bhopal Gas tragedy Indian culture Indian Express Indian photography Journalism