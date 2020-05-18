2,033 New COVID-19 Cases Take Maharashtra Tally to 35,058

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 2,033 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 35,058 on Monday, said the health department.

This was the second consecutive day when the state has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, said a health department official.

Also, 51 fresh deaths took the toll in the state to 1,249, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 35,058, new cases 2,033, deaths 1,249, discharged 8,437, active cases 25,392, people tested so far 2,82,194.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)