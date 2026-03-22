New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal involved in multiple fraud cases. The accused, identified as Rahul Paswan, is a proclaimed offender under the Laxmi Nagar Police Station in the national capital.

He was declared a proclaimed offender on February 3, 2023, in connection with a cheating case registered under FIR No. 309/2022 dated April 16, 2022, under Sections 420/34/174-A IPC. He is also wanted in several other criminal cases.

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The accused was arrested by the Central Range team of the Crime Branch from the parking area of Kashmiri Gate in the national capital while he was trying to leave the city. The operation was carried out based on specific secret information, and the police team kept a close watch on his movements before nabbing him.

During the investigation, it was found that Rahul Paswan had been hiding in Faridabad, Haryana, for the past year to avoid arrest. With the help of technical surveillance and manual intelligence, the police were able to trace and apprehend him.

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Police said that the accused was involved in multiple property investment fraud cases. He used to pose as a property dealer, gain the trust of buyers and sellers, show them flats or properties, take initial payments, and then disappear.

He is wanted in three cheating cases registered at Laxmi Nagar police station. Apart from this, several complaints have also been filed against him in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)