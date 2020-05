Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): At least 21 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya.The injured have been shifted to hospital.Police have reached the spot .More details are awaited. (ANI)

