24 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in BSF

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): 24 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Border Security Force in the last 24 hours. With this the number of active cases in the force has risen to 108, said the BSF in a bulletin.The bulletin further states that 277 BSF personnel have so far recovered and discharged.A total of three fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported as of now in the BSF.India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).Out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. (ANI)

