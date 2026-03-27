New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): As the Centre slashes excise duty on petrol and diesel amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delayed response to crucial decisions, claiming the country had been left stranded.

He warned that the situation was dire and the consequences would be felt by all.

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Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "The Prime Minister is waking up late. Where decisions should have been made on time, and where we were leading a neutral stance, we have been left stranded. We will have to bear the consequences. The situation is dire. People are worried. Commercial cylinders are unavailable. People are very distressed."

His remarks come after the central government reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and brought it down to zero for diesel, as per a Gazette notification issued under the provisions of the Central Excise Act, 1944. Additionally, a windfall tax of Rs 21.5 per litre has been imposed on diesel exports.

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The decision follows escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz--a crucial route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply. Before the crisis, India sourced around 12-15% of its oil imports through this route.

While the duty cut is expected to ease pressure on oil marketing companies facing losses due to surging crude prices, retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged so far.

The government has maintained that fuel supplies across the country remain stable.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in an official statement, assured that "all retail outlets are operating normally across the country" and that there are "adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps." It also urged citizens not to engage in panic buying amid circulating rumours.

Officials added that refineries are functioning at high capacity with sufficient crude inventories, and domestic LPG production has been ramped up to meet demand. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)