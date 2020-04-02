275 Foreign Nationals Who Attended the Tablighi Jamaat Identified and Quarantined in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): In a joint operation conducted by Delhi Police Special Crime Branch and Delhi government, 275 foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi have been identified and sent into quarantine.The foreign nationals include 172 from Indonesia, 36 from Kyrgyzstan and 21 from Bangladesh.Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure."104 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi were picked from various mosques yesterday. They have been lodged at a resort and their samples will be collected," Dr Mukesh Vats, Chief Medical Officer of Agra said.The people are associated with the Tablighi Jamaat were staying at various mosques and other places in Delhi.Meanwhile, Lucknow Police said, "FIR has been registered against some Muslim clerics for allegedly hiding 23 foreign nationals. FIR has been registered on the grounds of violation of rules under Lockdown, hiding information about the foreign nationals, and religious preaching upon arrival on a tourist visa."Police have informed the Embassy for the purpose of deporting such foreign nationals, police added.The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)