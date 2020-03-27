28 Cases for Violation of Rules in C'garh During Lockdown

Raipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Twenty-eight cases were registered in Chhattisgarh since Thursday night for violation of ongoing lockdown or other regulations which are in place to contain coronavirus, the police said.

At the same time, Director General of Police D M Awasthi warned the police personnel against misbehaving with people.

The violations ranged from breaking curfew or ignoring home quarantine protocol to hiding foreign travel history.

Six cases were registered in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, five in Durg, three in Balod, two in Surajpur and one each in Raipur, Dhamtari, Rajnandgaon, Mungeli, Janjgir- Champa, Sarguja, Balrampur, Korea, Bastar, Kanker, Dantewada and Bijapur.

Offenses were registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Director General of Police D M Awasthi on Friday asked police to strictly enforce lockdown but also not to behave in high-handed manner, as videos of cops brutally thrashing people for violating prohibitory orders in the state went viral on social media.

While enforcing the lockdown, police should maintain humanitarian approach. Incidents like thrashing or misbehaving with citizens should not occur and if such cases happen, the concerned Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and City Superintendent of Police (CSP) and Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) will be held accountable, the DGP said.

People must have access to essential items and services like milk, water, electricity, medical stores, ration shops, vegetable and fruit shops during the lockdown, he said.

In Raipur, authorities are using at least 25 drones and 300 cctv cameras to monitor the situation.

