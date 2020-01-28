3 Held for Stealing Mobile Phones in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a mobile phone theft racket, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused were picked up from their residences in Sonarpur and Ajoynagar area and 18 mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

"During office hours, they used to steal mobile phones from passegeners of buses along EM Bypass. The seized cellphones are being verified so that these can be handed over to actutal owners. One mobile phone has already been given to its owner," said a senior officer of Karaya police station.

The three accused will be produced before a court here on Wednesday, he said.

