30 Jamaati, Including Allahabad Varsity Prof, 16 Foreigners Arrested: SP

Allahabad, Apr 21 (PTI) An Allahabad university professor has been arrested along with 29 persons, including 16 foreign participants of Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, an officials said on Tuesday.

City Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava said Prof Mohammed Shahid was arrested on charges of arranging the shelter for Indonesians among the foreigner Tablighi Jamaat members in a mosque here and not informing the police about them.

One of the Indonesians had earlier tested positive for coronavirus infection and had undergone treatment for it at Kotwa Bani in Allahabad district, he said. Shrivastava said other arrested included nine Thailand nationals, one each from Kerala and West Bengal besides eleven others associated with Abdullah mosque and Hera mosques at Kareli in the city.

While the professor has been remanded to judicial custody after the arrest, others have been kept in isolation, the SP said, adding those arrested have been booked on charges of violating the Foreigners Act and colluding with each other for providing shelter to foreigners and shielding information about them from the police.

All arrested persons were lodged in a women barrack of the Naini Central Jail in Allahabad, declared a by the district magistrate a temporary jail for lodging the Jamaatis, their foreign associates and others.

“All arrested persons have been given a separate birth in the jail in keeping with the requirement of social distancing amid the COVID19 outbreak,” Naini Central Jail's Deputy Inspector General B R Verma told PTI.

SP Srivastava earlier said during the investigation, it transpired that Prof Shahid had attended the Tablighi Jamaat met at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month along with many of these foreigners and had shielded this information from the police, besides arranging for the foreigners' stay in local mosques

Shrivastava said it also transpired that all 16 foreigners had come to India on tourist visa visa but had been indulging here in propagating their religion Islam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)