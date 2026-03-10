PNN

New Delhi [India], March 10: Lighting today is no longer viewed as just a functional element inside a home. It has become an important part of interior design, influencing the mood and overall character of a space. From cozy bedrooms to relaxing reading corners, lighting plays a significant role in shaping how a home feels. As modern interior styles continue to evolve, homeowners are increasingly searching for lighting that blends aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful design. Florra Living is one of the emerging Indian brands exploring this shift by focusing on lighting that combines design, technology, and atmosphere.

Also Read | Iranian Women's Football Team Bus Confronted by Protesters in Australia After 5 Players Granted Asylum (Watch Video).

Florra Living focuses on creating mood lighting and aesthetic lamps designed for modern Indian homes. Instead of producing traditional lamps that simply prioritize brightness, the brand aims to design lighting pieces that enhance the ambiance of a room. Inspired by contemporary decor trends, many Florra Living designs follow minimalist and Pinterest-inspired aesthetics that are becoming increasingly popular in modern home interiors. These lamps are intended to act not only as lighting fixtures but also as decorative elements that contribute to the overall visual feel of a space.

A strong part of the brand's philosophy is its Made in India approach, where design and production are developed with Indian homes and lifestyles in mind. By combining thoughtful design with modern manufacturing techniques, Florra Living aims to create lamps that feel both stylish and practical for everyday living environments.

Also Read | IPL Cricketer Amit Mishra Faces Fresh Dowry Harassment Case, Wife Garima Tiwari Alleges Assault and Mental Torture.

Technology also plays an important role in the design process. To develop unique forms and lighting structures, Florra Living uses a combination of design experimentation and engineering-driven prototyping. Advanced tools are used to explore different shapes and structures, allowing the team to refine designs and test new ideas before final production. In several cases, 3D printing technology is used to develop prototypes and complex lamp forms, enabling creative designs that would be difficult to achieve through conventional methods.

Alongside modern design technology, the brand also incorporates handcrafted elements in many of its lamps. Hand assembly and manual finishing processes allow the products to maintain a sense of craftsmanship and attention to detail. By blending modern production techniques with handcrafted finishing, Florra Living aims to bring together technology and artistry within its lighting designs.

The brand was founded by Sohel Khan, Computer Science engineer who currently working as a brand strategist. He started Florra Living with the goal of building a modern Indian decor brand that combines technology with thoughtful product design. He is joined by Farah Khan, cofounder of Florra Living and a 3D design artist with a background in BBA, who is responsible for designing many of the lamp concepts and prototypes that shape the brand's visual identity.

This combination of design creativity, technology, and craftsmanship allows Florra Living to explore lighting styles that go beyond conventional lamps. Some designs are developed through engineering-led experimentation, while others are refined through hands-on craftsmanship, creating a balance between innovation and artistic detail.

The growing interest in aesthetic lighting reflects a broader shift in how people approach home decor. Many homeowners are gradually moving away from traditional lamps that serve only a functional role and are instead choosing lighting pieces that contribute to the atmosphere of their living spaces. Soft glow table lamps, sculptural lighting forms, and decorative lighting accents are becoming increasingly common in modern interiors.

Florra Living positions its lamps within this evolving design culture by focusing on calm, cozy, and visually balanced lighting. Whether placed on bedside tables, shelves, or reading corners, the lamps are designed to enhance the ambiance of a room while acting as subtle decor elements.

As interior design continues to evolve and homeowners seek more expressive decor solutions, lighting is becoming one of the most important tools for shaping the character of a home. Florra Living represents a growing category of design-focused lighting brands in India that are combining modern design thinking, technological innovation, and handcrafted detailing to create lighting suited for contemporary living spaces.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)