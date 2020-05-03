35 New COVID-19 Cases in J-K; Infection Tally Reaches 701

Srinagar, May 3 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 700 mark with 35 new cases being detected on Sunday, officials said.

"Thirty-five new positive cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir in 24 hours, which has taken total positive cases to 701," one of the official said.

They said while 34 new cases were from the Kashmir Valley, one was from Jammu region.

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the Union Territory, 640 are from Kashmir and 61 from Jammu.

While 287 patients have recovered, eight persons including three women have died.

There are 406 active cases, they said.

Over 74,000 people have been put under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation, in Jammu and Kashmir. PI SSB

