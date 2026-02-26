A rare political moment unfolded in the Meghalaya Assembly when NPP MLA Mehtab Chandee A Sangma directly questioned Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma over delays in key livestock education projects cleared in 2022. The Gambegre legislator sought updates on a proposed veterinary college, two fishery colleges and a dairy college, while flagging manpower shortages in veterinary training centres. Responding in the House, the chief minister said the institutions were planned to strengthen the livestock sector, which supports a large section of the state’s population. He acknowledged staff shortages as a serious concern and assured that vacancies would be filled on priority. He added that delays in preparing detailed project reports were due to land identification and manpower assessment. About 800 acres have been earmarked at Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi for the INR 334 crore veterinary college project, planned with 19 departments. Meghalaya Cabinet Reshuffle: Conrad K Sangma Set To Get 8 New Faces in His Cabinet, Swearing-In Ceremony To Take Place at 5 PM Today.

Meghalaya Assembly Sees Rare Husband Wife Face Off Over Delayed Livestock Colleges

