The 2026 MotoGP World Championship season officially commenced on 27 February 2026, with the opening round at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand. This season marks a significant year for the premier class, featuring a record 22 rounds and the return of the Brazilian Grand Prix after a 22-year hiatus. To accommodate the expanding global audience, broadcasting rights have been secured across a variety of digital and linear platforms.

For fans seeking comprehensive digital coverage, the official MotoGP VideoPass remains the primary global service. It provides live and on-demand access to every session of the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 classes, along with historical archives.

In India, FanCode has established itself as the exclusive digital home for MotoGP through a three-year deal running until 2027. The platform streams every sprint and Grand Prix race live, including practice and qualifying sessions. Meanwhile, viewers in the United Kingdom can stream the action via Discovery+, though a transition to the HBO Max platform is scheduled for late March 2026.

Traditional television viewers have several options depending on their region. In the UK and Ireland, TNT Sports continues its long-term partnership as the primary pay-TV broadcaster, providing extensive live coverage across its various channels. Free-to-air highlights are also typically available on Quest and ITV.

In the Indian subcontinent, Eurosport India continues to broadcast the races on linear television, accessible via most major DTH and cable operators, as well as through the JioTV platform. For audiences in the United States, Fox Sports (FS1 and FS2) serves as the official broadcaster for the 2026 season.

The 2026 campaign is particularly noteworthy as it represents the final year of the current 1000cc technical regulations before the transition to 850cc engines in 2027. The season began today with the Thailand Grand Prix and will conclude in Valencia on 22 November.

A major highlight of the calendar is the return of the Brazilian Grand Prix in March, which will be held at the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna in Goiânia. Additionally, the Hungarian Grand Prix at the new Balaton Park Circuit remains a fixture after its successful debut in the previous year.

