Cricketer Anaya Bangar, the child of former Indian international Sanjay Bangar, has announced a career break to undergo gender-affirming surgery. Scheduled for 14 March 2026 in Thailand, the procedure requires a recovery period of six to twelve months, prompting her to pause all training, as mentioned by Anaya in an Instagram post. As explained, Anaya's parents are fully financing the procedure and offering extensive emotional backing. Anaya Bangar To Undergo Gender-Affirming Surgery in March; Says She Has Full Support of Father Sanjay Bangar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Anaya Bangar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)