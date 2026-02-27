What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Siliguri sentenced a former Superintendent of Central Excise to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

According to an official release issued by the CBI, the court on Thursday convicted Achintya Kumar Pramanik, who was then serving as Superintendent of Central Excise under the Assistant Commissioner, Central Excise and Service Tax, Cooch Behar Division. He has also been fined Rs 40,000.

The CBI had registered the case on September 14, 2015, based on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the proprietor of a private firm. Following the complaint, the agency laid a trap on September 15, 2015, during which the accused was allegedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 30,000 from the complainant. The bribe amount was recovered from his possession, a release stated.

After completing its investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused on December 30, 2015. Following the trial, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment, a release added. (ANI)

