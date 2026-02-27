Mumbai, February 27: Indian retail investors have been granted a significant new portal to global markets as the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), located in GIFT City, Gujarat, launched its "Global Access" platform this week. The initiative allows resident Indians to directly buy and sell US-listed giants like Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, and NVIDIA through a regulated, domestic framework. While the rollout has begun with US equities, officials confirmed on Friday that access will expand to over 30 international markets, including the UK, Japan, and parts of Europe, within the next six months.

What Is NSE IX?

The NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Operating within the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City, it functions under a separate regulatory regime governed by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Unlike the domestic NSE, which trades in Indian Rupees (INR), NSE IX is a dollar-denominated exchange. This means all trades, settlements, and margins are handled in US Dollars (USD), providing a natural hedge against rupee depreciation for long-term investors.

How Direct Investment Works Via NSE IX

The new platform simplifies the complex process of overseas investing by embedding it into the Indian financial ecosystem.

Digital Onboarding: Investors can complete a paperless KYC process in under a minute using PAN and Aadhaar-based authentication.

Fund Transfer (LRS): Investments are made under the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which allows individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year.

Currency Conversion: Investors transfer funds in INR to a designated bank account in GIFT City, which is then converted to USD for trading.

No Demat Required: Unlike domestic stocks, these global trades are managed via a backup account structure through foreign broker partners, eliminating the need for a traditional Indian demat account for these specific assets.

Fractional Investing: A Game Changer

Perhaps the most significant feature for retail participants is fractional trading. Because shares of major US companies can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, NSE IX allows investors to buy "portions" of a share.

"For retail investors, they can even do value-based buying. If a stock like Apple is priced at USD 272, an investor can choose to buy just USD 5 or USD 10 worth of that stock," V Balasubramaniam, CEO of NSE IX, was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

Risks and Restrictions

While the platform offers unprecedented access, it operates under strict regulatory boundaries:

Permitted Assets: Currently limited to equities and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

Prohibited Assets: Trading in derivatives (Futures and Options) for retail investors and cryptocurrencies is strictly prohibited under LRS norms.

Taxation: While non-residents enjoy zero capital gains tax at the IFSC, resident Indians are still subject to domestic tax laws, including Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on remittances exceeding INR 10 lakh.

Expanding GIFT City’s Reach

The launch marks a structural shift in how Indian capital interacts with global markets. Previously, investors had to rely on domestic mutual funds with international mandates or open accounts with expensive offshore brokerages. By routing these trades through GIFT City, the government aims to centralize cross-border financial activity within India’s own regulatory borders.

