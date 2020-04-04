46 New COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, State Tally at 179

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Apr 4 (ANI): With 46 new coronavirus positive cases reported on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rose to 179, the state Health Department said.Meanwhile, Bhilwara District Collector Rajendra Bhatt gave roses to 9 patients who recovered from COVID-19 and administered them an oath to stay at home under quarantine for 14 days after they were discharged from a hospital.The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)

