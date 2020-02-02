5 Held from J'khand for Duping City Consumers of Payment Bank

Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) The Kolkata Police has arrested five persons from three places of Jharkhand for allegedly making calls to dupe consumers of a payment bank in the city.

Two persons were picked up from Dhanbad and Jamtara each, while another one was arrested from Deogarh from Saturday night, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

One person has filed a complaint to the police last month that he was duped of over Rs 6 lakhs after he clicked on a link he had received after getting a unanimous call to update the KYC of the account of his payment bank.

During investigation, it was found that over 30 such complaints have been lodged in different police stations in the city.

"The link is the catch. Once you click on it, the miscreants get control of your account. Using net banking, they get hold of your money and transfer it other accounts," the officer said.

The man from Deogharh was picked up first last night and then the four others from their hideouts in Jamrata and Dhanbad, the IPS officer said.

They had duped a senior citizen of the city of around Rs 88 lakhs last June, he said.

"The fraudsters have opened over 100s of bank accounts using fake documents and that is the reason this particular gang could not be traced," he added.

The five were brought to the city on Sunday and a court here remanded them to police custody till February 10.

