60 out of 62 Samples Test Negative for COVID-19 in Goa: Vishwajit Rane

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 1 (ANI): Sixty out of 62 samples which were tested for COVID-19 at Virology Lab in Goa Medical College (GMC), turned out to be negative, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.He also said the remaining two samples will be retested due to a technical snag."Samples of 62 sailors were tested at the Virology lab in GMC. 60 samples were reported negative. Due to a technical snag, 2 samples will be retested, reports of which are awaited. We are working tirelessly under the guidance of CM Pramod Sawant to keep Goa safe," Rane tweeted.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Goa is seven and all the patients have been cured/discharged.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 35,365, including 25,148 active cases of the virus. So far, 9,064 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,152 deaths have been recorded in the country, the health ministry said. (ANI)

