70-year-old COVID-19 Positive Woman from Dharavi Passes Away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): A 70-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Dharavi passed away on Thursday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).So far, nine cases have been reported from Dharavi, Asia's largest slum area, after two more men tested positive at Mukund slum and Dhanwada Chawl on Wednesday. Meanwhile to contain the spread of coronavirus, BMC has ordered a ban on all vegetable, fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in the containment area and buffer zone in Dharavi, during the lockdown period. However, pharmacies are allowed to remain open.1135 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, while 72 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)